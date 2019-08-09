Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

August 9, 2019 4:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Stocks capped a turbulent week with another decline Friday as investors worry that a resolution in the U.S.-China trade dispute is a long way off.

Escalating tension over trade between the world’s two biggest economies was the catalyst for big swings in the market this week. President Donald Trump indicated Friday he’s in no rush to resume negotiations.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index fell 19.44 points, or 0.7%, to 2,918.65.

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 90.75 points, or 0.3%, to 26,287.44.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Nasdaq fell 80.02 points, or 1%, to 7,959.14.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies slid 19.09 points, or 1.2%, to 1,513.04.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 13.40 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow dropped 197.57 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq lost 44.93 points, or 0.6%.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

The Russell 2000 slid 20.62 points, or 1.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 411.80 points, or 16.4%.

The Dow is up 2,959.98 points, or 12.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,323.86 points, or 20%.

The Russell 2000 is up 164.48 points, or 12.2%.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot