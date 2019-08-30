Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

August 30, 2019 5:28 pm
 
< a min read
Major U.S. stock indexes closed little changed Friday, capping a listless day of trading ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend.

A late-afternoon flurry of buying gave the S&P 500 its third straight gain. The benchmark index also snapped a string of four consecutive weekly losses. Even so, the market closed out August with its second monthly decline this year after May. U.S. markets will be closed Monday for Labor Day.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 edged up 1.88 points, or 0.1%, to 2,926.46.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 41.03 points, or 0.2%, to 26,403.28.

The Nasdaq fell 10.51 points, or 0.1%, to 7,962.88.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks dropped 1.88 points, or 0.1%, to 1,494.84.

For the week:

The S&P 500 gained 79.35 points, or 2.8%.

The Dow added 774.38 points, or 3%.

The Nasdaq rose 211.12 points, or 2.7%.

The Russell 2000 picked up 35.35 points, or 2.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 419.61 points, or 16.7%.

The Dow is up 3,075.82 points, or 13.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,327.61 points, or 20%.

The Russell 2000 is up 146.28 points, or 10.9%.

