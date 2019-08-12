Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

August 12, 2019 5:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell almost 400 points Monday following a broad slide in stocks as investors anxious about the U.S-China trade dispute sought safety in bonds.

Technology companies and banks led selling. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.64% from 1.73% late Friday, a big move. Investors fear the costly trade dispute will slow global economic growth.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index fell 35.56 points, or 1.2%, at 2,883.09.

Advertisement

The Dow slid 389.73 points, or 1.5%, to 25,897.71.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

The Nasdaq composite dropped 95.73, or 1.2%, to 7,863.41.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks lost 18.58 points, or 1.2%, to 1,494.46.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 376.24 points, or 15%.

The Dow is up 2,570.25 points, or 11%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,228.13 points, or 18.5%.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

The Russell 2000 is up 145.91 points, or 10.8%.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 UiPath Academy Live
8|13 COSO 2013: ICFR Assessments Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1941: FDR and Churchill map out Atlantic Charter