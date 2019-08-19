Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

August 19, 2019 5:11 pm
 
Stocks notched their third gain in a row Monday after the U.S. gave Chinese telecom giant Huawei another 90 days to buy equipment from American suppliers.

The move put investors eager for any signs of progress in the trade war between Washington and Beijing in a buying mood that drove a broad rally led by technology companies. Bond yields and oil prices also rose.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 climbed 34.97 points, or 1.2%, to 2,923.65.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 249.78 points, or 1%, to 26,135.79.

The Nasdaq gained 106.82 points, or 1.3%, to 8,002.81.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 15.21 points, or 1%, to 1,508.85.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 416.80 points, or 16.6%.

The Dow is up 2,808.33 points, or 12%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,367.54 points, or 20.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 160.29 points, or 11.9%.

