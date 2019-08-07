Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

August 7, 2019 5:17 pm
 
Stocks shook off a big drop and ended little changed on Wall Street, but there were still plenty of signs investors were worried about how the growing U.S.-China trade dispute could hurt the global economy.

Bond prices rose and the price of gold jumped to a six-year high Wednesday as investors sought safety. The price of oil slumped almost 5%. Investors were spooked after central banks in New Zealand, India and Thailand cut interest rates to prevent fallout from the trade war from spreading.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index rose 2.21 points, or 0.1%, to 2,883.98.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 22.45 points, or 0.1%, to 26,007.07.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 29.56 points, or 0.4%, to 7,862.83.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies lost 1.40 points, or 0.1%, to 1,500.69.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 48.07 points, or 1.6%.

The Dow is down 477.94 points, or 1.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 141.25 points, or 1.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 32.97 points, or 2.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 377.13 points, or 15%.

The Dow is up 2,679.61 points, or 11.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,227.55 points, or 18.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 152.13 points, or 11.3%.

