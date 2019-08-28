Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

August 28, 2019 5:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Stocks overcame an early stumble and closed broadly higher Wednesday as the market more than made up its losses from a day earlier.

Banks and retailers accounted for a big slice of the rally. Investors continued to shift money into U.S. government bonds, keeping long-term yields below short-term ones. The so-called inversion of the U.S. yield curve is a rare phenomenon that has correctly predicted previous recessions.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 18.78 points, or 0.7%, to 2,887.94.

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 258.20 points, or 1%, to 26,036.10.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Labor Department, U.S. Marshals Service, SBA and VA address IT modernization in this free webinar.

The Nasdaq gained 29.94 points, or 0.4%, to 7,856.88.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks added 16.67 points, or 1.1%, to 1,472.71.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 40.83 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow is up 407.20 points, or 1.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 105.12 points, or 1.4%.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

The Russell 2000 is up 13.23 points, or 0.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 381.09 points, or 15.2%.

The Dow is up 2,708.64 points, or 11.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,221.60 points, or 18.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 124.15 points, or 9.2%.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
8|29 GSA, NTSB, FAA, HUD, Dept. of Energy...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Armies revitalizing coral reef to combat climate change

Today in History

1957: Longest Senate filibuster to stop Civil Rights Act begins