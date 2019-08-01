Huntington Ingalls: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) _ Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $128 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newport News, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $3.07.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.56 per share.

The shipbuilder posted revenue of $2.19 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.12 billion.

Huntington Ingalls shares have increased 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased nearly 2% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HII

