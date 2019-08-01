Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Huntington Ingalls: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 1, 2019 7:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) _ Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $128 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newport News, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $3.07.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.56 per share.

The shipbuilder posted revenue of $2.19 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.12 billion.

Advertisement

Huntington Ingalls shares have increased 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased nearly 2% in the last 12 months.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HII

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|1 IT & Cyber Day at Aberdeen Proving...
8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

David L. Norquist swears in as Deputy Secretary of Defense

Today in History

1790: First US patent awarded for 'pot-ash maker'