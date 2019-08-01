ICF: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) _ ICF International Inc. (ICFI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $14.6 million.

The Fairfax, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 76 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 97 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The consulting and technology services provider posted revenue of $366.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $357.2 million.

ICF expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.10 to $4.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.48 billion to $1.5 billion.

ICF shares have risen 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $82.30, an increase of 12% in the last 12 months.

