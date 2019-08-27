Listen Live Sports

Johnson & Johnson, Papa John’s rise; Smucker, Farfetch fall

August 27, 2019 4:46 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

Altria Group Inc., down $1.87 to $45.25

The tobacco company confirmed that it’s in talks to combine with Philip Morris International.

Johnson & Johnson, up $1.84 to $129.64

A $572 million ruling against the company in an Oklahoma opioid case was less than investors expected.

Caleres Inc., up $3.66 to $18.90

The footwear wholesaler and retailer, which owns Famous Footwear, reported earnings that easily beat analysts’ forecasts.

Papa John’s International Inc., up $4.18 to $48

The struggling pizza company named a new chief executive.

J.M. Smucker Co., down $9.24 to $103.69

The food company reported earnings and revenue that came in well below analysts’ forecasts.

Farfetch Ltd., down 13 cents to $9.63

The company denied a report in the New York Post that it is close to purchasing Barneys New York.

Eaton Vance Corp., up $1.06 to $40.46

The investment manager reported earnings that beat analysts’ forecasts.

Heartland Express Inc., up 29 cents to $19.86

The company is acquiring the transportation company Mills Transfer Inc. for $150 million.

