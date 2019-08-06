K12: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ K12 Inc. (LRN) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $3.3 million.

The Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share.

The online education company posted revenue of $256.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $37.2 million, or 91 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.02 billion.

Advertisement

K12 shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $28.51, a rise of 76% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LRN

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.