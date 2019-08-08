Listen Live Sports

Laureate Education: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 8, 2019 7:56 am
 
BALTIMORE (AP) _ Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $781.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had net income of $3.47. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 46 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The for-profit higher education purveyor posted revenue of $1 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $998.6 million.

Laureate Education shares have increased slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAUR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAUR

