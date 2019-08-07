Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Lumber Liquidators: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 7, 2019 6:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TOANO, Va. (AP) _ Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its second quarter.

The Toano, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The hardwood floors retailer posted revenue of $288.6 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $290.4 million.

Advertisement

Lumber Liquidators shares have declined 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 57% in the last 12 months.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|7 Risk Management and Internal Controls -...
8|7 FCW Summit: Cybersecurity
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Purple Heart Day

Today in History

1990: President Bush orders Operation Desert Shield