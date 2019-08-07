Lumber Liquidators: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

TOANO, Va. (AP) _ Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its second quarter.

The Toano, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The hardwood floors retailer posted revenue of $288.6 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $290.4 million.

Lumber Liquidators shares have declined 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 57% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LL

