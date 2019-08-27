Listen Live Sports

Malaysian pleads guilty to placing camera in jet bathroom

August 27, 2019 3:08 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — A passenger who put a camera in an airplane bathroom on a California-to-Texas flight has pleaded guilty and could be deported.

Choon Ping Lee, a 50-year-old Malaysian man, pleaded guilty to video voyeurism on Tuesday. A judge in Houston sentenced Lee to two months in prison and a $6,000 fine.

The Justice Department says Lee acknowledged installing a camera in the first-class bathroom of a United Airlines flight from San Diego to Houston on May 5.

A female passenger found the device, with a blinking blue light, dangling near the door. Lee was identified by his clothing and jewelry in images captured on the device.

Lee was in custody since his Aug. 7 arrest. The Justice Department says he’s not a U.S. citizen and is expected to face removal proceedings.

