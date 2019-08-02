Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Man gets federal prison for Ross Stores insider trading

August 2, 2019 9:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A man who made millions in insider trading involving the Ross Dress for Less store chain has been sentenced to 2 ½ years in federal prison.

A judge in Oakland sentenced Saleem Khan on Friday. He pleaded guilty in January to conspiracy and securities fraud.

In the plea agreement, Khan said that from 2009 to 2012, he used inside trading information he got from a friend in the Ross Stores finance department to make money on options contracts involving the California-based discount clothing retailer.

Khan acknowledged making more than $3.5 million but the government said his gains could have amounted to as much as $8.2 million.

Advertisement

In 2016, Khan agreed to pay more than $15 million to settle a civil case filed by the federal Securities and Exchange Commission.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval leaders are greeted by traditional Indonesian dancers during welcoming ceremony

Today in History

1923: President Warren G. Harding unexpectedly dies in office