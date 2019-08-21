Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Markets Right Now: Big gains by retailers lead stocks higher

August 21, 2019 11:59 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are rising broadly on Wall Street as investors applauded encouraging quarterly results from major retailers.

Target soared 20% Wednesday after releasing earnings that blew past analysts’ expectations and raising its full-year forecast.

Lowe’s also jumped 10% after its results also beat forecasts. That came a day after rival Home Depot reported strong results of its own.

Traders will be looking out for minutes released later in the day from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting.

The S&P 500 rose 25 points, or 0.9%, to 2,926.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 286, or 1.1%, to 26,248. The Nasdaq climbed 79, or 1%, to 8,028.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.57% from 1.56%.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are rising broadly in early trading on Wall Street as investors applauded encouraging quarterly results from major retailers.

Target soared 17% in early trading Wednesday after releasing earnings that blew past analysts’ expectations and raising its full-year forecast.

Lowe’s also jumped 11.5% after its results also beat forecasts. That came a day after rival Home Depot reported strong results of its own.

Traders will be looking out for minutes released later in the day from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting.

The S&P 500 rose 23 points, or 0.8%, to 2,923.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 220, or 0.9%, to 26,181. The Nasdaq climbed 63, or 0.8%, to 8,011.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.59% from 1.56%.

