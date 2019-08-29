Listen Live Sports

Markets Right Now: Stocks climb on US-China trade hopes

August 29, 2019 4:08 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks are closing broadly higher on Wall Street as investors hope that new talks set for September can result in progress in resolving the U.S.-China trade dispute.

Technology companies and banks were the biggest winners Thursday. Microsoft rose 1.9% and Wells Fargo added 1.6%

Retailers also did well. Discount store chain Dollar General soared 10.7% after reporting results that were better than analysts were expecting.

Best Buy slumped 8% after the consumer electronics chain lowered its revenue outlook, citing the impact of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports.

The S&P 500 rose 36 points, or 1.3%, to 2,924.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 326, or 1.3%, to 26,362. The Nasdaq climbed 116, or 1.5%, to 7,973.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.50%.

___

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are moving higher on Wall Street as investors hope that new talks set for September can result in progress in resolving the U.S.-China trade dispute.

Technology companies and banks were the biggest winners in midday trading Thursday. Microsoft rose 1.9% and Wells Fargo added 1.4%

Retailers were also doing well. Discount store chain Dollar General jumped 9.7% after reporting results that were better than analysts were expecting.

The S&P 500 rose 36 points, or 1.2%, to 2,924.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 331, or 1.3%, to 26,368. The Nasdaq climbed 119, or 1.5%, to 7,976.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.52%.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as investors hope that new talks set for September can result in progress in resolving the U.S.-China trade dispute.

Technology companies and banks were the biggest winners in early trading Thursday. Microsoft rose 1.9% and Wells Fargo added 1.4%

Retailers were also doing well in the early going. Discount store chains Dollar Tree and Dollar General both rose after reporting results that were better than analysts were expecting.

The S&P 500 rose 32 points, or 1.1%, to 2,920.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 285, or 1.1%, to 26,313. The Nasdaq climbed 102, or 1.3%, to 7,960.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.50%.

