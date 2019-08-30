Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Markets Right Now: Stocks are mixed after early gain fades

August 30, 2019 12:08 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks gave up an early gain and were little changed in midday trading on Wall Street, but were still on track to break a streak of four weekly losses.

Technology stocked turned lower Friday, but banks were still higher.

Adobe lost 1.5% and Wells Fargo added 1.1%.

Campbell Soup rose 2% after reported quarterly profits that beat analysts’ forecasts.

Ulta Beauty plunged 25% after reporting weak results and cutting its estimates.

U.S. markets will be closed Monday for Labor Day.

The S&P 500 slipped 2 points, or 0.1%, to 2,922.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 6 points to 26,374. The Nasdaq lost 30, or 0.4%, to 7,942.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.52%.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street, putting the market on track for a big weekly gain following four straight weeks of losses.

Technology companies and banks did the most to lift major indexes in the early going on Friday. Intel rose 1.5% and Citigroup added 1%

Campbell Soup jumped 6.9% and Big Lots soared 12.1%. Both companies reported quarterly profits that easily beat analysts’ forecasts.

The S&P 500 rose 15 points, or 0.5%, to 2,939.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 140, or 0.5%, to 26,502. The Nasdaq climbed 34, or 0.4%, to 8,006.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.52%.

