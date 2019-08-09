Listen Live Sports

Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower on Wall Street

August 9, 2019 9:42 am
 
< a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are edging lower on Wall Street in early trading at the end of an unusually turbulent week for the market.

Technology and communications companies were among the biggest losers in early trading. Chipmaker Micron Technology lost 1.6% and TripAdvisor fell 1.2%.

Uber plunged 8.8% after the ride-hailing company reported a $5.2 billion loss in its latest quarter, its largest on record. The results were weighed down by stock-based payouts following its initial public offering.

The S&P 500 fell 8 points, or 0.3%, to 2,929.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 74 points, or 0.3%, to 26,309. The Nasdaq fell 35 points, or 0.4%, to 8,003.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 1.71%.

