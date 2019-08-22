Listen Live Sports

Markets Right Now: Strong earnings send US stocks higher

August 22, 2019 9:42 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are edging higher in early trading on Wall Street as some encouraging earnings reports put investors in a buying mood.

Nordstrom jumped 11.8% Thursday after reporting results that easily beat analysts forecasts. Keysight Technologies rose 3.9% after beating forecasts.

Financial and industrial stocks were also doing well in the early going. JPMorgan Chase added 1.2% and Boeing rose 1.7%.

The S&P 500 rose 12 points, or 0.4%, to 2,937.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 148, or 0.6%, to 26,349. The Nasdaq climbed 22, or 0.3%, to 8,041.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.60% from 1.57%.

