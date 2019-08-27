Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Markets Right Now: Tech, health care lead early stock gains

August 27, 2019 9:44 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are rising in early trading on Wall Street as technology and health care stocks post solid gains.

Texas Instruments added 1.4% Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson rose 1.9% after a ruling against the company in an Oklahoma opiod case wound up being less than investors were expecting.

Advertisement

Troubled pizza company Papa John’s rose 5% after naming a new CEO. J.M. Smucker sank 6.8% after turning in weak results.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

The S&P 500 rose 15 points, or 0.5%, to 2,893.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 118, or 0.5%, to 26,022. The Nasdaq rose 43, or 0.6%, to 7,898.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.51%.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VIDEO: Blue Angels perform over Lake Washington

Today in History

1962: Mariner 2 space probe heads to Venus