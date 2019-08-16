Maryland recalls 8,000 out-of-compliance driver’s licenses

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s Motor Vehicle Administration has recalled driver’s licenses of 8,000 residents who they say missed multiple deadlines to get their identification in compliance with federal requirements.

News outlets report the affected licenses were found not to meet amended requirements of the Real ID Act, a law that tightened security for state-issued IDs.

To avoid having licenses confiscated, drivers must bring documentation such as proof of identity, residency and social security to a DMV to get their license up to standards.

MVA says another 780,000 drivers are also out of compliance. They staggered deadlines to provide Motor Vehicle Departments relief, but the 8,000 recalled this week are part of the first group that was told to file documents then missed the deadline.

Advertisement

Officials say more than half of Marylanders remain compliant.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.