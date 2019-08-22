Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Mexico fines Cancun airport $3.7 million for taxi monopoly

August 22, 2019 5:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s anti-monopoly agency has fined the Cancun international airport the equivalent of about $3.7 million for not allowing more taxis to compete and lower fares for travelers.

The federal competition commission said the airport improperly resisted allowing more taxis at the airport, resulting in prices that were about 8% higher than they should have been.

Over eight years studied by the agency, that was estimated to cost travelers almost $5 million in higher fares.

The agency says the airport got a cut of each fare, suggesting it kept fares high to maintain that income. It ordered the airport to evaluate potential new competitors fairly and allow them to enter service quickly if they meet applicable standards.

Advertisement

The airport operator, a company known as ASUR, says it will appeal the decision.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 CISO Exchange East
8|26 iFest 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1992: FBI wounds two, kills one in Ruby Ridge standoff