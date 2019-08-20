Listen Live Sports

Migrant children programs report drivers harassing buses

August 20, 2019 6:53 pm
 
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials say drivers have been following and harassing buses transporting the children of seasonal and migrant farmworkers for early childhood education programs in Idaho.

The Idaho Statesman reported Tuesday that the Community Council of Idaho plans to remove and conceal the “Migrant and Seasonal Head Start” signs on the busses.

The council says staff assumes the harassment experienced by dozens of children and bus drivers across the state stems from some people believing the migrant workers have entered the U.S. illegally.

Several Head Start centers also are planning to add security cameras and tint windows on buses as well as make playgrounds safer.

The council’s Head Start programs serve about 800 children each year.

The council’s programs serve low-income children in families working agricultural jobs.

Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com

