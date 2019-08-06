NII: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ NII Holdings Inc. (NIHD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $13.5 million in its second quarter.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 5 cents per share.

The company’s shares closed at $1.68. A year ago, they were trading at $6.31.

