The Associated Press
 
NII: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 6, 2019 8:25 am
 
RESTON, Va. (AP) _ NII Holdings Inc. (NIHD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $13.5 million in its second quarter.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 5 cents per share.

The company’s shares closed at $1.68. A year ago, they were trading at $6.31.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NIHD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NIHD

