Nissan pays $1.5M in crash of car without side air bags

August 7, 2019 6:26 am
 
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Nissan Motor Co. has agreed to pay $1.5 million to the estate of an 18-year-old who died in the crash of a car that lacked side-curtain air bags.

The State reports Nissan Motor Co. and Ashlynn Overton’s estate settled Tuesday. Overton’s estate will receive approximately $776,030 and the lawyers about $675,000.

Overton was a rising senior in 2017 when an oncoming vehicle veered into her lane, hitting the front bumper of her 2016 Nissan Versa and causing the rollover crash. Overton was ejected from the car.

Overton’s estate attorney Chris Moore says side curtain air bags weren’t installed in her vehicle, which may have prevented fatal head trauma.

Nissan attorney Kevin Malloy says no law required side air bag installations at the time of the crash.

___

Information from: The State, http://www.thestate.com

