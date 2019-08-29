Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

North Carolina school pulls ‘diversity inventory’ lesson

August 29, 2019 5:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina high school has pulled a lesson which asked students to answer questions about their gender, sexuality, religion and socio-economic status.

News outlets report an English teacher at Heritage High School in Wake Forest asked 10th-grade students on Wednesday to answer a “Diversity Inventory” worksheet which asked questions about themselves, their friends and their family. It was passed out on the second day of school.

The Wake County Public School System said in a statement that after a parent complained, the principal reviewed it and ordered the teacher to stop it immediately. The school system said the “Diversity Inventory” worksheet in question is not a district-provided resource.

Dina Bartus told WNCN in Raleigh that her son broke down and started crying because he felt uncomfortable with the worksheet.

Advertisement

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|29 GSA, NTSB, FAA, HUD, Dept. of Energy...
8|29 Washington DC-Reston Cybersecurity...
8|29 Breakfast & Learn
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor climbs mast of USS Constitution

Today in History

1958: Air Force Academy opens in Colorado Springs