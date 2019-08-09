Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Notre Dame cleanup to resume Aug. 19 amid tighter safety

August 9, 2019 12:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — Paris regional authorities say decontamination and cleanup work at Notre Dame cathedral will resume on Aug. 19 after new equipment and stricter safety procedures ensure workers are not exposed to unsafe levels of lead.

The administration suspended the job of removing hazardous substances from the fire-ravaged cathedral last month under pressure from labor inspectors concerned about health risks for workers.

Paris authorities said Friday new equipment, including decontamination units, will be operational by the end of next week. They said this will prevent “any release of polluting elements to the outside.”

Hundreds of tons of lead in Notre Dame’s spire and roof melted during the April fire.

Advertisement

This week, workers have started decontaminating some Paris schools as part of efforts to protect children from risks of lead poisoning.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot