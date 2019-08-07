Owens & Minor: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (AP) _ Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.5 million in its second quarter.

The Mechanicsville, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The medical supply distributor posted revenue of $2.48 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.43 billion.

Owens & Minor expects full-year earnings in the range of 60 cents to 70 cents per share.

The company’s shares closed at $2.84. A year ago, they were trading at $18.67.

