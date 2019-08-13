Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Parsons: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 13, 2019 6:49 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CENTREVILLE, Va. (AP) _ Parsons Corp. (PSN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $40.3 million.

The Centreville, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 43 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The software and infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $989.7 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $950.6 million.

Advertisement

_____

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn how ONC, HHS and VA are addressing healthcare IT in this free webinar.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PSN

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 UiPath Academy Live
8|13 COSO 2013: ICFR Assessments Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1918: First female Marine joins the service