Parsons: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CENTREVILLE, Va. (AP) _ Parsons Corp. (PSN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $40.3 million.

The Centreville, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 43 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The software and infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $989.7 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $950.6 million.

