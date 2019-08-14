Performance Food: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $63.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 60 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 70 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The food distributor posted revenue of $5.9 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $166.8 million, or $1.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.74 billion.

Performance Food shares have increased 36% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 19% in the last 12 months.

