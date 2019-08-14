Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Planned strike at Heathrow Airport suspended as union votes

August 14, 2019 6:18 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Officials at London’s Heathrow Airport say a planned strike has been suspended after the union representing security guards, firefighters and other workers gave its members time to consider the company’s offer.

Unite union members at Europe’s busiest airport planned to strike Aug. 23-24 in an ongoing pay dispute. The airport said Wednesday the new offer gives a total pay rise of 7.8% over two years.

Heathrow says the raise is higher than any other UK airport and that it “has a duty to ensure the business is sustainable —particularly against the backdrop of increasing economic uncertainty facing the UK in the immediate future.”

The Unite union has confirmed a ballot is underway on the revised pay offer for 4,000 security, airside operations and passenger services staff. It closes Sept. 2.

Advertisement

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn how ONC, HHS and VA are addressing healthcare IT in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|13 Human Performance & Biosystems...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Navajo Code Talkers Day

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Social Security Act