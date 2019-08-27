Listen Live Sports

Police expected to discuss evidence in nursing home deaths

August 27, 2019 1:29 am
 
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Police will discuss the manslaughter charges they filed against a Florida nursing home administrator and employees for the 2017 heat-related deaths of 12 patients after Hurricane Irma knocked out the facility’s air conditioning.

Hollywood police on Tuesday will announce their evidence for the manslaughter charges filed against administrator Jorge Carballo, nursing supervisor Sergo Colin and nurse Althia Meggie for the deaths at the Rehabilitation Center of Hollywood.

Defense attorneys say the three did everything possible to protect their patients during the three days the air conditioning was out, including repeated calls to then-Gov. Rick Scott, emergency officials and Florida Power & Light seeking help.

Carballo, Colin and Meggie are expected to make their initial court appearances Tuesday. Another nurse, Tamika Miller, is being held in Miami-Dade County pending her transfer to Broward County.

