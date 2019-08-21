Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Power partially restored on Greek island after chopper crash

August 21, 2019 8:39 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say they have restored electricity to much of the island resort of Poros, a day after a private helicopter hit its main power line and crashed into the sea, killing all three men on board.

Tuesday’s crash killed two Russian passengers and the Greek pilot, and knocked out the island’s power supply at the height of the summer tourist season.

The Greek power distribution network operator said a large part of the island, which lies 60 kilometers (37 miles) south of Athens, and its port had electricity by early afternoon Wednesday

Mobile generators from the army and public utilities were providing electricity, with efforts underway to repair the extensive damage to the line linking Poros with the mainland.

Advertisement

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 JB Andrews Technology Expo
8|21 CISO Exchange East
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors, Coast Guardsmen conduct medical evacuation exercises

Today in History

1959: Hawaii joins the Union