The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
PRA Group: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 8, 2019 5:49 pm
 
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) _ PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $18.6 million.

The Norfolk, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 41 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The debt collector posted revenue of $252.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $245.2 million.

PRA Group shares have increased 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $30.23, a fall of 16% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRAA

