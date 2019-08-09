Listen Live Sports

PurchasePro founder heading back to prison

August 9, 2019 10:46 am
 
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky native who founded an internet startup is heading back to prison after a judge determined he violated the terms of his supervised release.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports PurchasePro founder Charles “Junior” Johnson was ordered to serve 10 months in prison Thursday and 26 more months of supervised release.

Johnson was sentenced in 2008 to prison, supervised release, and ordered to pay millions in restitution after being convicted for falsely inflating revenue of his company, which sold software that supposedly facilitated business-to-business commerce.

About a week before the end of his release, Johnson’s probation officer accused him of trying to avoid high restitution payments by hiding his money in casino accounts and failing to report gambling losses.

Judge Danny C. Reeves found Johnson guilty of four violations on Monday.

