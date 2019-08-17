Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Rainstorm floods markets, underpasses in Istanbul; 1 dead

August 17, 2019 9:18 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ISTANBUL (AP) — Heavy rains have hit the Turkish city of Istanbul, flooding streets and basements, stranding drivers on roads and disrupting rail and ferry services. At least one person was found dead inside a flooded underpass, the private DHA news agency reported.

Haberturk television said Saturday’s rainstorm flooded Istanbul’s historic Grand Bazaar — a sprawling complex of covered alleyways lined with shops.

The heavy downpour also flooded a pedestrian underpass lined with stalls and video footage showed merchandise floating in the almost waist-high flood waters.

Authorities suspended ferry services across the Bosporus and some tram services were also halted.

Advertisement

A car was dragged into a pit caused by a collapsed road but its passengers escaped without injuries, Haberturk reported.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn how ONC, HHS and VA are addressing healthcare IT in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US