Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

RBS shareholders, including government, to receive windfall

August 2, 2019 4:52 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Royal Bank of Scotland says shareholders will receive a windfall after asset sales swelled second-quarter earnings.

The taxpayer-owned bank announced a special dividend of 12 pence a share alongside an ordinary interim payment of 2 pence a share. The government will receive about 1 billion pounds ($1.2 billion) from the 1.7 billion-pound dividend because of its stake in RBS.

Net income jumped to 1.33 billion pounds in the second quarter from 96 million pounds in the same period last year, as RBS received more than 1 billion pounds from asset sales.

CEO Ross McEwan says that despite uncertainty in the wider economy, “we are focused on the areas we can control; costs are down, capital and liquidity are strong, and we continue to grow lending to the real economy.”

Advertisement

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval leaders are greeted by traditional Indonesian dancers during welcoming ceremony

Today in History

1923: President Warren G. Harding unexpectedly dies in office