Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

66 killed in floods, mudslides in southern India

August 10, 2019 10:52 am
 
1 min read
Share       

NEW DELHI (AP) — At least 66 people have died and some 260,000 have moved to relief camps following flash floods and mudslides caused by days of torrential rains in the southern Indian states of Kerala and Karnataka, a news report said Saturday.

The Press Trust of India news agency, or PTI, quoted officials as saying that 42 people have died in Kerala since Thursday. Authorities have set up 1,111 relief camps with about 125,000 people.

In neighboring Karnataka, at least 24 people have died, with 235,000 being moved to safer areas, the report quoted the state’s chief minister, B.S. Yediyurappa, as saying.

He said there has been extensive destruction to property and livestock.

Advertisement

The report cited a Kerala official as saying the bodies of seven people were recovered and 15 were feared trapped in a mudslide in a Wayanad tea plantation.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

India’s southernmost Tamil Nadu state also has faced severe floods and mudslides, with the air force being deployed to rescue marooned residents, the PTI report said.

Kerala suffered catastrophic floods a year ago when heavy downpours amid the monsoon season killed 223 people and drove hundreds of thousands from their homes.

South Asia has continued to face rain-related disasters, with 160 people killed last month in northeastern India, Nepal and Bangladesh.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot