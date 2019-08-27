Listen Live Sports

Santa Barbara Airport reopens after fiery crash-landing

August 27, 2019 11:22 am
 
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — The Santa Barbara Airport has reopened after a 19-hour shutdown following the crash-landing of a large transport plane.

The airport’s main runway was put back in service at 4:45 p.m. Monday even as efforts to remove the aircraft continue and non-commercial runways remain closed.

The four-engine Lockheed C-130 made an emergency landing Sunday night and caught fire, ending up on its belly with one wing touching the ground. Seven people aboard escaped unhurt.

The aircraft belongs to the aviation services firm International Air Response based in Mesa, Arizona.

The plane had just departed a nearby airport in Santa Maria when it had hydraulic problems and the crew declared an emergency.

A Santa Barbara Airport statement says it came to rest about 500 feet (152.4 meters) south of the main runway.

