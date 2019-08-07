Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Senseonics: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 7, 2019 6:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) _ Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $31.7 million in its second quarter.

The Germantown, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $4.6 million in the period.

Advertisement

Senseonics expects full-year revenue in the range of $25 million to $30 million.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $1.08. A year ago, they were trading at $4.21.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SENS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SENS

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|7 CDM Course and Exam
8|8 Washington Technology Power Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy officer tends to patient at temporary treatment site in Costa Rica

Today in History

1863: Robert E. Lee offers resignation as head of Confederate Army