Senseonics: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) _ Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $31.7 million in its second quarter.

The Germantown, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $4.6 million in the period.

Senseonics expects full-year revenue in the range of $25 million to $30 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $1.08. A year ago, they were trading at $4.21.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SENS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SENS

