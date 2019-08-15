Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Ireland’s Shannon Airport suspends operations for plane fire

August 15, 2019 8:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Shannon Airport in western Ireland shut down briefly Thursday after a Boeing 767-300 carrying U.S. military personnel caught fire while taxiing before takeoff.

Passengers and crew were evacuated. There were no reports of serious injuries.

Air traffic controllers spotted flames and smoke coming from the undercarriage of Omni Air International Flight 531.

Emergency services put out the flames and then closed the airport for several hours to clear the runway.

Advertisement

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|14 Internal Audit Advanced Training Course
8|15 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1945: WWII ends with Japanese surrender on V-J Day