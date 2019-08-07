Sinclair: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) _ Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $42.3 million.

The Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 70 cents per share.

The television broadcasting company posted revenue of $770.7 million in the period.

Sinclair shares have climbed 86% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 89% in the last 12 months.

