Synalloy: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Synalloy Corp. (SYNL) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $262,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 4 cents per share.

The maker of stainless steel pipe, storage tanks and specialty chemicals posted revenue of $78.8 million in the period.

Synalloy shares have declined 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 34% in the last 12 months.

