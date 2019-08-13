Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Synalloy: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 13, 2019 7:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Synalloy Corp. (SYNL) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $262,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 4 cents per share.

The maker of stainless steel pipe, storage tanks and specialty chemicals posted revenue of $78.8 million in the period.

Synalloy shares have declined 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 34% in the last 12 months.

Advertisement

_____

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SYNL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SYNL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 UiPath Academy Live
8|13 COSO 2013: ICFR Assessments Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1918: First female Marine joins the service