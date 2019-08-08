Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Synthetic Biologics: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 8, 2019 6:33 pm
 
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.5 million in its second quarter.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit 47 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $4.31.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SYN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SYN

