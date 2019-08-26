Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Tennessee Valley Authority envisions no major new plants

August 26, 2019 4:33 am
 
< a min read
Share       

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Valley Authority board of directors has approved a 20-year plan that includes no new major generating plants.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports the plan approved last week envisions getting more power out of existing nuclear, gas and hydroelectric units. It also includes more solar, backed up by improved energy storage and other new technologies.

TVA will also continue studying the possibility of building small modular nuclear reactors.

Environmental groups are disappointed with the plan. The Southern Environmental Law Center’s Amanda Garcia says it doesn’t do enough to encourage rooftop solar and efficiency.

Advertisement

She says, “TVA is missing a huge opportunity to chart a different course.”

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

TVA is the nation’s largest public utility, providing power to more than 10 million people in parts of seven Southern states.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Science News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VIDEO: Blue Angels perform over Lake Washington

Today in History

1920: 19th Amendment adopted into Constitution