Texas father, son get prison in scam targeting airline staff

August 15, 2019 11:58 am
 
DALLAS (AP) — A Texas father and son convicted of fraud must serve a combined 15 years in federal prison for a hearing aids insurance scam targeting American Airlines employees.

Prosecutors say 69-year-old Terry Lynn Anderson was sentenced Wednesday to eight years and ordered to repay nearly $13.7 million to Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas. Thirty-eight-year-old Rocky Freeland Anderson was sentenced to seven years and must repay more than $3.1 million.

Both Dallas men were convicted last year of health care-related fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Prosecutors say the Andersons submitted false claims on behalf of American Airlines employees for hearing aids not needed and sometimes never delivered. Many hearing tests lasted less than five minutes and were done in an employee break room at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

