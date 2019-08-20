Listen Live Sports

Thai tycoon in poaching scandal convicted on firearms charge

August 20, 2019 5:06 am
 
BANGKOK (AP) — A court in Thailand has sentenced a construction tycoon to six months in prison for illegal firearms possession in the latest case in a scandal that erupted when he was accused of poaching protected animals in a wildlife sanctuary.

The Bangkok Criminal Court on Tuesday halved the one-year sentence for Premchai Karnasuta because he pleaded guilty.

Premchai and several employees of his Italian-Thai Development company were found with guns and the carcasses of a black panther and other animals when they were caught hunting in western Thailand in February last year.

Premchai has already received a 16-month sentence for possessing the carcass of an endangered Kajij pheasant and firearms in public areas. He also received a one-year sentence for attempting to bribe a park ranger. He remains free on bail.

