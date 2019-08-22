Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Neighbors shocked man arrested in stabbing death

August 22, 2019 7:23 pm
 
2 min read
FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a stabbing death at California State University, Fullerton (all times local):

4 p.m.

Neighbors of the man suspected of fatally stabbing a co-worker California State University, Fullerton say they couldn’t imagine he’d commit such a crime.

The suspect, 51-year-old Chris Vo, was arrested late Wednesday at his Huntington Beach home. He is suspected of killing a retired administrator who was working as a consultant at the university.

Vo’s neighbor, Michael Wood, said Vo lived with his wife, mother-in-law and children and had a side job selling life insurance and annuities. Another neighbor, Gloria Venlet, said Vo always was smiling, and she’s stunned by the arrest.

No one answered the door at Vo’s home.

The victim, 57-year-old Steven Chan, was fatally stabbed in a campus parking lot Monday morning. Police have not disclosed a motive.

___

1:22 p.m.

Police say the suspect arrested in the stabbing death at California State University, Fullerton, was a co-worker of the victim.

Lt. Jon Radus said Thursday that 51-year-old Chuyen Vo was arrested Wednesday night at his home in Huntington Beach.

Radus would not comment on the work relationship of the suspect and the victim, 57-year-old Steven Shek Keung Chan.

Chan worked as the director of budget and finance and student services for university extended education but retired in 2017. He returned to the campus in January to work as a consultant.

Authorities have said Chan was found stabbed numerous times inside his silver Infiniti in a campus parking lot on Monday.

___

11:35 a.m.

Police say a suspect has been arrested in the stabbing death of a man at the California State University, Fullerton campus.

Fullerton police Lt. Jon Radus on Thursday told The Associated Press that a suspect was arrested in the death of 57-year-old Steven Shek Keung Chan.

Radus declined to provide details and said a news conference would be held at 1 p.m.

Chan worked as the director of budget and finance and student services for university extended education but retired in 2017. He returned to the campus in January to work as a consultant.

Authorities have said Chan was found stabbed numerous times inside his silver Infiniti in a campus parking lot on Monday, and they believe it was a targeted attack.

