The Latest: EPA not commenting on Hudson River lawsuit

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on a lawsuit filed against the Environmental Protection Agency over Hudson River cleanup (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

The Environmental Protection Agency is not commenting on a lawsuit filed by New York officials who are seeking additional cleanup of the Hudson River.

The federal lawsuit filed Wednesday seeks to overturn the EPA’s decision in April to give General Electric Co. a “certificate of completion” for its removal of polychlorinated biphenyls from the upper Hudson River.

Boston-based GE discharged tons of PCBs from factories north of Albany decades ago and completed removal of 2.75 million cubic yards (2.1 million cubic meters) of contaminated river sediment in 2015.

But Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Attorney General Letitia James, both Democrats, have said PCB contamination in the river remains unacceptably high.

The EPA says it does not comment on pending litigation. In April, agency officials said more time and testing are needed to fully assess the $1.7 billion cleanup.

1:10 p.m.

