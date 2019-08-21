Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

The Latest: EPA not commenting on Hudson River lawsuit

August 21, 2019 3:32 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on a lawsuit filed against the Environmental Protection Agency over Hudson River cleanup (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

The Environmental Protection Agency is not commenting on a lawsuit filed by New York officials who are seeking additional cleanup of the Hudson River.

The federal lawsuit filed Wednesday seeks to overturn the EPA’s decision in April to give General Electric Co. a “certificate of completion” for its removal of polychlorinated biphenyls from the upper Hudson River.

Advertisement

Boston-based GE discharged tons of PCBs from factories north of Albany decades ago and completed removal of 2.75 million cubic yards (2.1 million cubic meters) of contaminated river sediment in 2015.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

But Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Attorney General Letitia James, both Democrats, have said PCB contamination in the river remains unacceptably high.

The EPA says it does not comment on pending litigation. In April, agency officials said more time and testing are needed to fully assess the $1.7 billion cleanup.

___

1:10 p.m.

New York officials seeking additional cleanup of the Hudson River have filed a promised lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The federal lawsuit filed Wednesday seeks to overturn the EPA’s decision in April to give General Electric Co. a “certificate of completion” for its removal of polychlorinated biphenyls from the upper Hudson River.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews from Tom Temin and the Federal Drive by subscribing to our newsletters.

Boston-based GE discharged tons of PCBs from factories north of Albany decades ago and completed removal of 2.75 million cubic yards (2.1 million cubic meters) of contaminated river sediment in 2015.

But Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Attorney General Letitia James, both Democrats, have said PCB contamination in the river remains unacceptably high.

An email message seeking comment was sent to the EPA. In April, agency officials said more time and testing are needed to fully assess the $1.7 billion cleanup.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 JB Andrews Technology Expo
8|21 CISO Exchange East
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors, Coast Guardsmen conduct medical evacuation exercises

Today in History

1959: Hawaii joins the Union