The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

The Latest: Police say man seen at 3 arson-hit Hawaii hotels

August 7, 2019 10:51 pm
 
HONOLULU (AP) — The Latest on arson incidents at three Waikiki hotels (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

Honolulu police say surveillance video captured images of the same man at three different high-rise hotels near Waikiki Beach where fires were intentionally set in recent days.

Police said in a news release Wednesday two rooms were burglarized while guests were evacuated from one of the hotels, the Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger.

Surveillance video showed a man carrying at least two backpacks similar to the ones taken in the burglary.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man. Images showed him wearing a baseball hat, mustache and goatee.

The fires were set at night on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Honolulu Fire Department Captain Scot Seguirant says each fire was set in a hallway on a floor with guest rooms.

___

11:15 a.m.

Hawaii authorities are investigating three fires that were intentionally set in three different high-rise resort hotels near Waikiki Beach over the past few days.

Honolulu Fire Department Captain Scot Seguirant said Wednesday each fire was set at night in a hallway on a floor with guest rooms. Firefighters have referred the case to police for further investigation.

Tuesday night’s fire broke out on the 28th floor of the 38-story Hilton Hawaiian Grand Waikikian shortly before 9 p.m. Hotel security put out the flames with a fire extinguisher.

The night before, a blaze caused $1.8 million in damage at the 25-story Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger. The fire was near a storage room on the 14th floor.

The first fire caused $4,000 in damage at the Alohilani Resort on Sunday.

